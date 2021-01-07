Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Jeep Compass

187,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,990

+ taxes & licensing

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

Contact Seller
2009 Jeep Compass

2009 Jeep Compass

2.4L $$$ SAVE MONEY $$$ - DO YOUR OWN SAFETY

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Jeep Compass

2.4L $$$ SAVE MONEY $$$ - DO YOUR OWN SAFETY

Location

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$3,990

+ taxes & licensing

187,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6573322

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 187,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 TWO SETS OF TIRES: WINTER & ALL SEASON ON WHEELS -

  $$$ SAVE MONEY $$$; DO YOUR OWN SAFETY -

  BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE - 

OUR CARS ARE SANITIZED PRIOR TO THE TEST DRIVE AS WELL AS ON THE DELIVERY DAY -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS -

TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

www.asprestigeautosales.carpages.ca

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From A & S Prestige Auto Sales

2013 Subaru Crosstre...
 141,000 KM
$12,290 + tax & lic
2008 Jeep Wrangler S...
 224,000 KM
$12,490 + tax & lic
2005 Honda Element E...
 360,000 KM
$1,790 + tax & lic

Email A & S Prestige Auto Sales

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

Call Dealer

519-267-XXXX

(click to show)

519-267-8448

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory