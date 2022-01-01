Menu
2009 Jeep Liberty

186,000 KM

Details

$8,990

+ tax & licensing
$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

2009 Jeep Liberty

2009 Jeep Liberty

Rocky Mountain/4WD/3.7L/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS

2009 Jeep Liberty

Rocky Mountain/4WD/3.7L/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS

Location

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

186,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8095720

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 186,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED - NO ACCIDENTS - ONE OWNER -

OUR CARS ARE SANITIZED PRIOR THE TEST DRIVE AND THE DELIVERY DAY -

WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS 

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT FOR SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY -

TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Sun/Moonroof

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

