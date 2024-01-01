$15,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2009 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
SC
2009 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
SC
Location
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
519-242-6485
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
132,700KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN SALSH234X9A210472
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 132,700 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
If you come see this Range River you will see why this description is so short. This truck is in near mint condition. Inside and out, this Rover shows the care with which it was treated. I can say you won't find a cleaner Land Rover anywhere near this year age. If you've always wanted one of these but couldn't quite manage the price, this one's for you. Great price, great vehicle!! come see it, you'll be glad you did.
Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485
Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Suspension
Air Suspension
Powertrain
Supercharged
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Additional Features
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Ventoso Motor Products
2009 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SC 132,700 KM $15,499 + tax & lic
2013 Honda Civic LX 132,800 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
2015 Mitsubishi Lancer SE 187,253 KM $9,690 + tax & lic
Email Ventoso Motor Products
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-242-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$15,499
+ taxes & licensing
Ventoso Motor Products
519-242-6485
2009 Land Rover Range Rover Sport