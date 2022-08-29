Menu
2009 Mazda MAZDA3

169,775 KM

Details Description Features

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Mall

519-650-0326

**** AS IS Sale **** Mazda3 * Automatic/Manual Mode * Steering Wheel Controls * Keyless Entry * 12V DC Outlet * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anc

Location

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

169,775KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9156502
  VIN: JM1BK32F491251701

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 169,775 KM

Vehicle Description

**** AS IS Sale **** Mazda3 * Automatic/Manual Mode * Steering Wheel Controls * Keyless Entry * 12V DC Outlet * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * Power Windows * Power Locks * Manual Folding Mirrors 

This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality.The vehicle may not be fit for you as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense.

We do not inspect them nor do we know what is required for safety they may require substantial repairs and its an at you own risk sale. The majority of buyers are other dealers and wholesalers, as they have the means fix and source the parts required. It may have rust all over or require major powertrain work.
 
 
* Vehicle being presented might not be finance-able; payments are available on approved credit. *All prices exclude HST, Licensing *At times, a down payment may be required for financing however we will do best to achieve a $0 down loan.*

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

