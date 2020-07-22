Menu
2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

181,000 KM

Details

$7,499

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Anew Auto Sales

519-721-4350

3.0L

3.0L

Location

206 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H3

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

+ taxes & licensing

181,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5693738
  • VIN: WDDGF81X59F252026

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 181,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 MERCEDES C300 4MATIC JUST ARRIVED 

RUNS AND DRIVE GREAT SAFETY INCLUDED 

LEATHER LOADED WITH MOONROOF - BLUETOOTH ALL WHEEL DRIVE - KEYLESS ENTRY - POWER DRIVER SEAT- HEATED SEATS - POWER MIRRORS - CRUISE - POWER WINDOWS  AND MORE

CALL US TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR VIEWING 

 

2009 MERCEDES C300 4MATIC JUST ARRIVED 

RUNS AND DRIVE GREAT SAFETY INCLUDED 

LEATHER LOADED WITH MOONROOF - BLUETOOTH ALL WHEEL DRIVE - KEYLESS ENTRY - POWER DRIVER SEAT- HEATED SEATS - POWER MIRRORS - CRUISE - POWER WINDOWS  AND MORE

CALL US TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR VIEWING 

 

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE, WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT FOR SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY, WE APPRECIATE YOUR BUSINESS PLEASE EMAIL ANEWAUTOSALES@GMAIL.COM OR CALL 5197214350 WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES ARE AVAILABLE CARPROOF VERIFIED AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES!!!! WE SAY YES WHEN OTHERS SAY NO !!! O.A.C.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

206 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H3

