2009 Nissan Sentra

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,999 + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7592419

7592419 Stock #: 181

181 VIN: 3N1AB61E79L644318

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Power Outlet Power Options Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Rear Bench Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Interior Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.