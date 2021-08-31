Menu
2009 Nissan Sentra

0 KM

$3,999

+ tax & licensing
$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Roxy Auto Inc

519-267-9444

2009 Nissan Sentra

2009 Nissan Sentra

2.0

2009 Nissan Sentra

2.0

Roxy Auto Inc

115 Christopher Drive, Unit 130, Cambridge, ON N1R 4S1

519-267-9444

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7592419
  Stock #: 181
  VIN: 3N1AB61E79L644318

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

It has 161247 KMS and the asking price is $3999 + Licensing Fee + HST

Car advantages:

5 passenger, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD, Alloy Wheel, Cruise control, Fog lights, Hardtop, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Cloth Seat, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Power Windows, Tilt Wheel, Traction Control and Warranty Book.

Come see us today at Roxy Auto Inc and relish in a test drive of your preferred car 

·        Engine: 2.0 L 4 Cylinder Gasoline Fuel

·        Interior Colour: Grey

·        Exterior Colour: Grey

·        Front Wheel Drive

·        Automatic Transmission

Lubrico warranty available up to 2 years 

CarProof/Fax is available in person, a copy will be given when the car is sold.

Come visit us at: 

130-115 Christopher Dr Cambridge Ontario, N1R 4S1

Hours: Monday-Friday 10am-5pm Saturday 11 pm – 4 pm

Give us a call: 519-267-9444

Email us at: roxyauto@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Engine Immobilizer

