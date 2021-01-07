Menu
2009 Nissan Versa

250,000 KM

Details Description Features

$2,490

+ tax & licensing
$2,490

+ taxes & licensing

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

2009 Nissan Versa

2009 Nissan Versa

1.8L/AUTOMATIC/SAFETY INCLUDED

2009 Nissan Versa

1.8L/AUTOMATIC/SAFETY INCLUDED

Location

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$2,490

+ taxes & licensing

250,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6573313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 250,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED - CARFAX AVAILABLE -

OUR CARS ARE SANITIZED PRIOR THE TEST DRIVE AND THE DELIVERY DAY -

WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS 

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT FOR SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY -

TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

www.asprestigeautosales.carpages.ca

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Winter Tires
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

