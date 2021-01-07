2009 Nissan Versa

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Cargo shade Convenience Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Winter Tires Steel Wheels Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.