2009 Pontiac G3

Wave LOW KMS !! 5 SPEED MANUAL !!

2009 Pontiac G3

Wave LOW KMS !! 5 SPEED MANUAL !!

Location

Special Interest Automobiles

75 Water St South, Cambridge, ON N1R 3C9

519-622-4955

$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 98,243KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4900380
  • Stock #: 128651
  • VIN: 3G2TV55E49L128651
Exterior Colour
Burgundy
Interior Colour
Grey
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

CLEAN CAR FAX REPORT (ACCIDENT FREE) !! LOCAL TRADE !! LOW KMS !! 5 SPEED MANUAL !! WARRANTY AVAILABLE !! PLEASE CALL TO ARRANGE A VIEWING AND A ROAD TEST !! ALL CARS ARE RECONDITION E-TESTED AND CERTIFIED AND READY TO BE DRIVEN !!!!! LOW FINANCING!! SERVING CAMBRIDGE, KW AND AREA FOR OVER 33 YEARS! VOTED BEST USED CAR DEALER 1999-2018 YEARS RUNNING - GOOD OR BAD CREDIT - WE CAN HELP - ON THE SPOT FINANCING - ALL OUR LATE MODEL CARS, TRUCKS SUV's & VANS ARE CERTIFIED AND E-TESTED! Proudly Serving new and repeat clients from Kitchener, Brantford, Waterloo, Guelph, Milton, and all of Brant county for over 33 years! We also have a complete service located on Franklin Blvd. in Cambridge - from Oil Changes and maintenance, to engine and transmission work, and even tires and tire storage - we offer a full range of services to help you! Call us today.

Power Options
  • Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • 5 Speed Manual

Special Interest Automobiles

Special Interest Automobiles

75 Water St South, Cambridge, ON N1R 3C9

