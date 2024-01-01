2009 Toyota Corolla

Menu
<p>This Toyota Corolla CE Is A Solid Choice For A Compact Sedan. This Vehicle Rides Well In The City As Well As On The Road Trips With Total Confidence, Strong Reliability And Will Keep You In Between The Lines. The Low Cost CE Model Has a Black Exterior Included With Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Power Trunk, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, CD Player, Bucket Seats, Alloy Wheels, Auxiliary Output And A Sunroof. THIS CAR IS ALWAYS READY FOR USE!</p><p>Price + HST + Lic.Fees</p><p>Comes Certified</p><p>Financing Available - GOOD OR BAD CREDIT!</p><p>WE ALSO SELL NEW AND USED TIRES!</p><p>OVER 4000 TIRES IN STOCK!</p><p>(In Many Makes, Sets, Pairs & Singles)</p>

Cambridge Auto Source

1567 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 1E1

Office: 519-650-5997 / 1-866-654-5997

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

187,567KM
Used
VIN 2T1BU40E89C043133

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 043133
  • Mileage 187,567 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

519-650-5997

