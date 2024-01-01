$8,550+ tax & licensing
2009 Toyota Corolla
CE
Location
Cambridge Auto Source
1567 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 1E1
Office: 519-650-5997 / 1-866-654-5997
Certified
$8,550
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 043133
- Mileage 187,567 KM
Vehicle Description
This Toyota Corolla CE Is A Solid Choice For A Compact Sedan. This Vehicle Rides Well In The City As Well As On The Road Trips With Total Confidence, Strong Reliability And Will Keep You In Between The Lines. The Low Cost CE Model Has a Black Exterior Included With Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Power Trunk, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, CD Player, Bucket Seats, Alloy Wheels, Auxiliary Output And A Sunroof.
Comes Certified
Financing Available - GOOD OR BAD CREDIT!
WE ALSO SELL NEW AND USED TIRES!
OVER 4000 TIRES IN STOCK!
(In Many Makes, Sets, Pairs & Singles)
