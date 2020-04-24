165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6
519-998-3156
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2009 TOYOTA COROLLA - AUTOMATIC
36000KM....LOW KMS!!!
1.8L VVTI ENGINE
AUTOMATIC
A/C - BLOWS COLD
$6995 CERTIFIED + TAX
EAGLE AUTO SALES
519-998-3156
VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO CHECK AVAILABILITY.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6