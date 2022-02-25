Menu
2009 Toyota Matrix

87,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

519-621-7711

S 5-Speed AT

Location

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

519-621-7711

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

87,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8271528
  • Stock #: 839
  • VIN: 2T1KE40E09C018515

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 839
  • Mileage 87,000 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON, PLEASE CALL FOR MORE INFO!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Werner's Auto Sales & Service

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

519-621-7711

1-877-621-7117
