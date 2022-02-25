$CALL+ tax & licensing
2009 Toyota Matrix
S 5-Speed AT
Location
78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
87,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8271528
- Stock #: 839
- VIN: 2T1KE40E09C018515
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 87,000 KM
Vehicle Description
COMING SOON, PLEASE CALL FOR MORE INFO!
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
