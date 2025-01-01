Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE *** NO ACCIDENTS *** LE *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ONLY 154979KM ***  NO HIDDEN FEES *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****</p><p>WE DO NOT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY</p><p>WE WILL NOT SAFETY THE VEHICLE<br /><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2009 Toyota Yaris

154,979 KM

Details Description Features

$4,600

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2009 Toyota Yaris

LE / HATCHBACK / AUTO / AC / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE

Watch This Vehicle
12534592

2009 Toyota Yaris

LE / HATCHBACK / AUTO / AC / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,600

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
154,979KM
As Is Condition
VIN JTDKT923095255243

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 154,979 KM

Vehicle Description

YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE *** NO ACCIDENTS *** LE *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ONLY 154979KM ***  NO HIDDEN FEES *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

WE DO NOT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY

WE WILL NOT SAFETY THE VEHICLE

HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Match Canada

Used 2009 Toyota Yaris LE / HATCHBACK / AUTO / AC / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE for sale in Cambridge, ON
2009 Toyota Yaris LE / HATCHBACK / AUTO / AC / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE 154,979 KM $4,600 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i w/TOURING PKG / HATCH / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE for sale in Cambridge, ON
2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i w/TOURING PKG / HATCH / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE 191,777 KM $2,500 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Kia Soul 2u / MANUAL / ALLOYS / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE for sale in Cambridge, ON
2013 Kia Soul 2u / MANUAL / ALLOYS / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE 53,671 KM $7,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Car Match Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,600

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2009 Toyota Yaris