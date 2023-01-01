$3,999+ tax & licensing
$3,999
+ taxes & licensing
2009 Volkswagen Jetta
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
149,000KM
Used
Fair Condition
- Listing ID: 10435584
- VIN: 3VWRM71K29M152261
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 149,000 KM
Vehicle Description
