Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Volkswagen Jetta

149,000 KM

Details Description

$3,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

Contact Seller
2009 Volkswagen Jetta

2009 Volkswagen Jetta

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Volkswagen Jetta

Location

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

  1. 1695060781
  2. 1695060781
  3. 1695060781
  4. 1695060781
  5. 1695060781
  6. 1695060781
  7. 1695060781
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
149,000KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 10435584
  • VIN: 3VWRM71K29M152261

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Here's a low kilometers Jetta that runs and drives great but has some body issues. This car may not be for everyone but someone willing to put in a little effort can have a low mileage VW that will run for many years. Just fix up the body and mechanically shouldn't take much to certify. This car is offered "As Is" uncertified. The motor vehicle sold as is and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle in its current condition. 
Ventoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ventoso Motor Products

2016 Honda Civic EX-T
 178,206 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 332,615 KM
$4,499 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Escape XLT
 102,440 KM
$10,499 + tax & lic

Email Ventoso Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

Call Dealer

519-242-XXXX

(click to show)

519-242-6485

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory