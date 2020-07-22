Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Acura CSX

266,000 KM

Details Description Features

$2,695

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,695

+ taxes & licensing

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

Contact Seller
2010 Acura CSX

2010 Acura CSX

Tech Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Acura CSX

Tech Pkg

Location

Ventoso Motor Products

362 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,695

+ taxes & licensing

266,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5616576
  • VIN: 2HHFD5F7XAH200930

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 266,000 KM

Vehicle Description

As Is. This vehicle is being sold "As Is "
A vehicle sold under this contract is not represented as being in roadwaorthy condition mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. the vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Come in and try your offer. taxes and licensing are extra 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ventoso Motor Products

2011 Kia Forte EX
 0 KM
$3,995 + tax & lic
2017 MINI Cooper
 6,393 KM
$23,989 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 99,911 KM
$19,879 + tax & lic

Email Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

362 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

Call Dealer

519-242-XXXX

(click to show)

519-242-6485

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory