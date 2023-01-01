Menu
2010 Acura MDX

162,410 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Mall

519-650-0326

2010 Acura MDX

2010 Acura MDX

6-Spd AT

2010 Acura MDX

6-Spd AT

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

162,410KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10143222
  • VIN: 2HNYD2H20AH005117

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 162,410 KM

Vehicle Description

* MDX SH-AWD * 7 Passenger * Leather Interior * Back Up Camera * Sunroof * Power Memory Seats * Heated Seats * Dual Climate Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * AM/FM/SiriusXM/USB/Aux * Keyless Entry * Sport Mode * 12V DC Outlet * Traction Control * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * Side Steps * Alloy Rims *

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eagle Auto Mall

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-XXXX

519-650-0326

