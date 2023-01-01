$CALL+ tax & licensing
Eagle Auto Mall
519-650-0326
2010 Acura MDX
6-Spd AT
Location
408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3
162,410KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10143222
- VIN: 2HNYD2H20AH005117
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 162,410 KM
Vehicle Description
* MDX SH-AWD * 7 Passenger * Leather Interior * Back Up Camera * Sunroof * Power Memory Seats * Heated Seats * Dual Climate Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * AM/FM/SiriusXM/USB/Aux * Keyless Entry * Sport Mode * 12V DC Outlet * Traction Control * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * Side Steps * Alloy Rims *
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
