2010 Acura MDX

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 2 , 4 1 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10143222

10143222 VIN: 2HNYD2H20AH005117

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 162,410 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.