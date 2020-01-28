Menu
2010 Acura ZDX

sh awd

2010 Acura ZDX

sh awd

Location

Anew Auto Sales

206 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H3

519-721-4350

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 139,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4574259
  • VIN: 2HNYB1H25AH000480
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2010 ACURA ZDX SH-AWD

RUNS LIKE NEW 

CERTIFICATION INCLUDED 

LEATHER LOADED WITH HEATED SETS - POWER SEATS - ALL WHEEL DRIVE - KEY LESS ENTRY - POWER MIRRORS - CD PLAYER/AUX - BLUETOOTH AND MORE

Anew Auto Sales

Located at 206 Hespeler Road, Cambridge, ON, N1R 3H3

Monday to Thursday 10 am to 7pm

Friday to Saturday 10am to 5pm Sunday. Closed


Call us Now 519-721-4350 or 905-462-7234


Price + HST + Licensing


Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Windows
  • Panoramic Roof
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection

Anew Auto Sales

Anew Auto Sales

206 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H3

