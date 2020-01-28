2010 Chevrolet Aveo

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

TWO SETS OF TIRES ALL SEASON AND WINTER ON WHEELS -

SAFETY INCLUDED - WARRANTY AVAILABLE -

NO ACCIDENTS -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

FINANCING AVAILABLE -

WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS -

OPEN MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM -

www.asprestigeautosales.carpages.ca

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448

Safety Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

Child Seat Anchors

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Child Safety Locks

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

MP3 Player

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Folding Rear Seat

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Alloy Wheels

Winter Tires Warranty Warranty Available Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Covers

Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.