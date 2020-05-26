Menu
Account
Sign In
$4,290

+ taxes & licensing

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

Contact Seller
2010 Chevrolet Cobalt

2010 Chevrolet Cobalt

LT w/1SA/2.2L/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENT/SAFETY+WARRANT

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Chevrolet Cobalt

LT w/1SA/2.2L/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENT/SAFETY+WARRANT

Location

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$4,290

+ taxes & licensing

  • 87,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5030877
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From A & S Prestige Auto Sales

2012 Jeep Liberty Sp...
 191,000 KM
$6,990 + tax & lic
2011 Mazda Tribute G...
 154,000 KM
$6,290 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 Limite...
 86,000 KM
$34,990 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

Call Dealer

519-267-XXXX

(click to show)

519-267-8448

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory