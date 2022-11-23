Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Chevrolet Cobalt

75,579 KM

Details Description Features

$5,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,499

+ taxes & licensing

Roxy Auto Inc

519-267-9444

Contact Seller
2010 Chevrolet Cobalt

2010 Chevrolet Cobalt

LT w/1SA (Certified + 3 Month Warranty)

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Chevrolet Cobalt

LT w/1SA (Certified + 3 Month Warranty)

Location

Roxy Auto Inc

115 Christopher Drive, Unit 130, Cambridge, ON N1R 4S1

519-267-9444

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,499

+ taxes & licensing

75,579KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9416758
  • Stock #: 248
  • VIN: 1G1AD5F59A7140140

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 75,579 KM

Vehicle Description

It has 75579 KMS and the asking price is $5499 + Licensing Fee + HST

Car advantages:

5 passenger, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD, Alloy Wheels Hardtop, Keyless Entry, Cloth Seat, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Power Windows, Tilt Wheel, Traction Control and Warranty Book.

Come see us today at Roxy Auto Inc and relish in a test drive of your preferred car 

·        Engine: 2.2 L 4 Cylinder Gasoline Fuel

·        Interior Colour: Grey

·        Exterior Colour: Green

·        Front Wheel Drive

·        Automatic Transmission

Warranty available up to 2 years for additional cost

CarProof/Fax is available in person, a copy will be given when the car is sold.

Come visit us at: 

130-115 Christopher Dr Cambridge Ontario, N1R 4S1

Hours: Monday-Friday 1030am-5pm Saturday 11 pm – 4 pm

Give us a call: 519-267-9444

Email us at: roxyauto@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Roxy Auto Inc

2011 Ford Focus SES(...
 158,840 KM
$5,499 + tax & lic
2007 Dodge Caliber S...
 197,845 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Chrysler 300 LI...
 178,471 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic

Email Roxy Auto Inc

Roxy Auto Inc

Roxy Auto Inc

115 Christopher Drive, Unit 130, Cambridge, ON N1R 4S1

Call Dealer

519-267-XXXX

(click to show)

519-267-9444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory