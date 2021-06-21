2010 Chevrolet HHR

Sale $5,800 + taxes & licensing 1 6 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7529314

7529314 Stock #: 21N7146

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 21N7146

Mileage 164,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Privacy Glass Running Boards/Side Steps Additional Features Wheel Covers

