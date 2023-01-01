Menu
2010 Chevrolet Malibu

50,000 KM

Details Description Features

SOLD

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Sales

519-998-3156

2010 Chevrolet Malibu

2010 Chevrolet Malibu

LS

2010 Chevrolet Malibu

LS

Location

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

50,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9791434
  • VIN: 1G1ZB5E07AF315859

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Tan/Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 50,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 CHEVROLET MALIBU

 

50000KM....LOW KMS!!

 

2.4L 4CYL ENGINE

AUTOMATIC

POWER WINDOWS

POWER LOCKS

KEYLESS ENTRY

A/C 

ABS

 

$7995 CERTIFIED + TAX

 

EAGLE AUTO SALES

519-998-3156

WWW.EAGLEAUTO.CA

 

VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO CHECK AVAILABILITY 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eagle Auto Sales

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

