2010 Chevrolet Malibu
LS
Location
165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
50,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- VIN: 1G1ZB5E07AF315859
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Interior Colour Tan/Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 50,000 KM
Vehicle Description
50000KM....LOW KMS!!
2.4L 4CYL ENGINE
AUTOMATIC
POWER WINDOWS
POWER LOCKS
KEYLESS ENTRY
A/C
ABS
VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO CHECK AVAILABILITY
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
