2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

Ontario Auto Outlet

396 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1E 6J6

1-877-868-6027

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 222,558KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4587234
  • Stock #: 151H
  • VIN: 1GCSKSEA1AZ103182
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Seating
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4-speed automatic transmission w/OD
Additional Features
  • Telematics
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • 4.8L SFI FLEX-FUEL V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE

