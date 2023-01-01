Menu
2010 Chrysler 300

178,471 KM

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Roxy Auto Inc

519-267-9444

2010 Chrysler 300

2010 Chrysler 300

LIMITED (Certified + 3 Month Warranty)

2010 Chrysler 300

LIMITED (Certified + 3 Month Warranty)

Location

Roxy Auto Inc

115 Christopher Drive, Unit 130, Cambridge, ON N1R 4S1

519-267-9444

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

178,471KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9687730
  • Stock #: 241
  • VIN: 2C3CA3CV9AH319241

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 178,471 KM

Vehicle Description

It has 178471 KMS and the asking price is $6999 + Licensing Fee + HST

Car advantages:

5 passenger, Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD, Fog lights, Hardtop, Heated Seats Keyless Entry, Leather Seat, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Power Windows, Tilt Wheel, Traction Control and Warranty Book.

Come see us today at Roxy Auto Inc and relish in a test drive of your preferred car 

·        Engine: 3.5 L 6 Cylinder Gasoline Fuel

·        Interior Colour: Black

·        Exterior Colour: Black

·        Rear Wheel Drive

·        Automatic Transmission

Warranty available up to 2 years for additional cost

CarProof/Fax is available in person, a copy will be given when the car is sold.

Come visit us at: 

130-115 Christopher Dr Cambridge Ontario, N1R 4S1

Hours: Monday-Friday 1030am-5pm Saturday 11 pm – 4 pm

Give us a call: 519-267-9444

Email us at: roxyauto@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage

Email Roxy Auto Inc

Roxy Auto Inc

115 Christopher Drive, Unit 130, Cambridge, ON N1R 4S1

519-267-9444

