Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Chrysler Town & Country

186,867 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Roxy Auto Inc

519-267-9444

Contact Seller
2010 Chrysler Town & Country

2010 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

Location

Roxy Auto Inc

115 Christopher Drive, Unit 130, Cambridge, ON N1R 4S1

519-267-9444

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

186,867KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5643231
  • Stock #: 79
  • VIN: 2A4RR5DX5AR430805

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 186,867 KM

Vehicle Description

It has 186867 KMS and the asking price is $5999 + Licensing Fee + HST

Car advantages:

7 passenger, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD, Bluetooth Cruise control, Dual AC/Heat, Fog lights, Hardtop, Heated Mirrors, MP3 Capability, Power Driver Seat, Keyless Entry, Power sliding doors, Power trunk, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Power Windows, Rear Wiper, Rear View Camera Roof Rack, Rear Power windows Tilt Wheel, Traction Control and Warranty Book.

Come see us today at Roxy Auto Inc and relish in a test drive of your preferred car 

·         Engine: 4.0 L 6 Cylinder Gasoline Fuel

·         Interior Colour: Grey

·         Exterior Colour: Blue

·         Front Wheel Drive

·         Automatic Transmission

Lubrico warranty available up to 2 years 

CarProof/Fax is available in person, a copy will be given when the car is sold.

Come visit us at: 

130-115 Christopher Dr Cambridge Ontario, N1R 4S1

Hours: Monday-Friday 10am-5pm Saturday 11 pm – 4 pm

Give us a call: 519-267-9444

Email us at: roxyauto@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Roxy Auto Inc

2010 Hyundai Santa F...
 192,148 KM
$6,299 + tax & lic
2010 Chrysler Town &...
 186,867 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic
2006 Chevrolet Malib...
 125,729 KM
$3,499 + tax & lic

Email Roxy Auto Inc

Roxy Auto Inc

Roxy Auto Inc

115 Christopher Drive, Unit 130, Cambridge, ON N1R 4S1

Call Dealer

519-267-XXXX

(click to show)

519-267-9444

Quick Links
Directions Inventory