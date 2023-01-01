Menu
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

198,607 KM

$3,500

Eagle Auto Mall

**** AS IS SALE ***7 Passenger * Cruise Control * Folding Back Seats * Removable Rear Seats * Automatic/Manual Mode * Cloth Seats * Traction Control *

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

198,607KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10185024
  • VIN: 2D4RN4DE6AR401195

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 198,607 KM

Vehicle Description

**** AS IS SALE ***7 Passenger * Cruise Control * Folding Back Seats * Removable Rear Seats * Automatic/Manual Mode * Cloth Seats * Traction Control * ABS * 12V DC * Aux *

This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality.The vehicle may not be fit for you as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense.

We do not inspect them nor do we know what is required for safety they may require substantial repairs and its an at you own risk sale. The majority of buyers are other dealers and wholesalers, as they have the means fix and source the parts required. It may have rust all over or require major powertrain work.
 
 
* Vehicle being presented might not be finance-able; payments are available on approved credit. *All prices exclude HST, Licensing *At times, a down payment may be required for financing however we will do best to achieve a $0 down loan.*

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

