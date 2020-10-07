Menu
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

180,557 KM

Details Description Features

$4,499

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Roxy Auto Inc

519-267-9444

SE

SE

Location

115 Christopher Drive, Unit 130, Cambridge, ON N1R 4S1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

+ taxes & licensing

180,557KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6066504
  • Stock #: 124
  • VIN: 2D4RN4DE1AR160288

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 180,557 KM

Vehicle Description

It has 180557 KMS and the asking price is $4499 + Licensing Fee + HST

Car advantages:

7 passenger, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD, Cruise control, Dual AC/Heat system, Fog lights, Hardtop, Power Driver Seat, Keyless Entry, Cloth Seats, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Power Windows, Tilt Wheel, Traction Control and Warranty Book.

Come see us today at Roxy Auto Inc and relish in a test drive of your preferred car 

·        Engine: 3.3 L 6 Cylinder Gasoline Fuel

Lubrico warranty available up to 2 years 

CarProof/Fax is available in person, a copy will be given when the car is sold.

Come visit us at: 

130-115 Christopher Dr Cambridge Ontario, N1R 4S1

Hours: Monday-Friday 10am-5pm Saturday 11 pm – 4 pm

Give us a call: 519-267-9444

Email us at: roxyauto@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers

