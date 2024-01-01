Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE *** SE *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** NO ACCIDENTS *** POWER GROUP *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****<br /><br /><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2010 Dodge Journey

183,748 KM

Details Description Features

$2,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Dodge Journey

SE / AUTO / AC / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Dodge Journey

SE / AUTO / AC / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1709915535
  2. 1709915535
  3. 1709915531
  4. 1709915532
  5. 1709915532
  6. 1709915531
  7. 1709915531
  8. 1709915530
  9. 1709915531
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
183,748KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN 3D4PG4FB2AT243066

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 183,748 KM

Vehicle Description

YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE *** SE *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** NO ACCIDENTS *** POWER GROUP *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Match Canada

Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WORK TRUCK / REG CAB / REVERSE CAM / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WORK TRUCK / REG CAB / REVERSE CAM / NO ACCIDENTS 28,069 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Sonic LT RS / ROOF / HTD SEATS / BACK UP / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2018 Chevrolet Sonic LT RS / ROOF / HTD SEATS / BACK UP / NO ACCIDENTS 60,569 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Corolla LE / REVERSE CAM / HTD SEATS / AUTO for sale in Cambridge, ON
2021 Toyota Corolla LE / REVERSE CAM / HTD SEATS / AUTO 57,987 KM $23,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Match Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

Contact Seller
2010 Dodge Journey