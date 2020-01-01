2010 Ford F-150

Just in Time for the snowy season. This 4x4 Lariat is ready to get you where you wanna go in any weather. This truck has all the features you’d expect in a luxury car with load carrying capacity to boot. If you’re looking for a good truck, you’ve found it. Truck is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Registered dealer
Ventoso Motor Products
362 Dundas St N Cambridge
519-242-6485
- Safety
-
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Fog Lights
- Passenger Air Bag
- Side Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Rear Window Defrost
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Stability Control
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rear Parking Aid
- Rearview Camera
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power Seats
- Exterior
-
- Tinted Glass
- Alloy Wheels
- Trailer Hitch
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Sunroof / Moonroof
- Climate Control
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Steering Wheel Controls
- Tow Hooks
- Automatic Headlights
- Tow Hitch
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Front Reading Lamps
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Mirror Memory
- Power Outlet
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Radio
- CD Player
- Trip Computer
- CD Changer
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- AM/FM CD Player
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Heated Seats
- Leather Seats
- Seat Memory
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Lumbar Support
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Windows
-
- Sliding Rear Window
- Privacy Glass
- Trim
-
- Powertrain
-
- Additional Features
-
- Adjustable Pedals
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Telematics
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Conventional Spare Tire
- Bluetooth Connection
