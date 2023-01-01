Menu
2010 Ford Fusion

73,046 KM

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Groh Motors Ltd.

519-653-3112

2010 Ford Fusion

2010 Ford Fusion

4DR SDN I4 SE FWD

2010 Ford Fusion

4DR SDN I4 SE FWD

Location

Groh Motors Ltd.

678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6

519-653-3112

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

73,046KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9926735
  • Stock #: 229228
  • VIN: 3FAHP0HA7AR229228

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 229228
  • Mileage 73,046 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW Kilometers       Krown Rustproofed      Excellent Condition

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Groh Motors Ltd.

Groh Motors Ltd.

678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6

519-653-3112

519-240-9554
