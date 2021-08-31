2010 Ford Mustang

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995 + taxes & licensing 2 0 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 7766850

7766850 VIN: 1ZVBP8CH6A5144397

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 205,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages GT 5 SPEED V8 Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Back-Up Camera Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Convenience Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Power Outlet Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Windows Panoramic Roof Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Navigation System Wheel Locks Telematics Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Bluetooth Connection

