2010 Ford Mustang

205,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Anew Auto Sales

519-721-4350

2010 Ford Mustang

2010 Ford Mustang

GT

2010 Ford Mustang

GT

Location

Anew Auto Sales

206 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H3

519-721-4350

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

205,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: 1ZVBP8CH6A5144397

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 205,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 FORD MUSTANG GT 5 SPEED MANUAL V8  SAFTEY INLCLUDED RUNS GREAT

NEW CLUTCH -  NEW BRAKES - NEW REAR END - NEW TIRES -  AFTERMARKET EXHAUST - AFTERMARKET INTAKE - LEATHER LOADED WITH BACK UP CAMERA - HEATED SEATS - CRUISE - CD PLAYER - THE CAR SOUNDS AMAZING 

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES!!!! WE SAY YES WHEN OTHERS SAY NO !!! O.A.C.
APPLY ONLINE AT http://anewautosales.com/financing/

PLEASE EMAIL ANEWAUTOSALES@GMAIL.COM OR CALL 5197214350 

WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD

PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES ARE AVAILABLE

 CARPROOF VERIFIED AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP

PLEASE CALL 519-721-4350 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VISIT OUR SHOWROOM

Serving the Mississauga, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Oakville, Cambridge Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area.

Anew Auto Sales
Located at 206 Hespeler Road, Cambridge, ON, N1R 3H3
Monday to Thursday 10 am to 6pm
Friday to Saturday 10am to 5pm Sunday. Closed

Call us Now 519-721-4350 or 905-462-7234

Price + HST + Licensing

Price + HST + Licensing 

Vehicle Features

GT
5 SPEED
V8
Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Panoramic Roof
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Wheel Locks
Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Anew Auto Sales

Anew Auto Sales

206 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H3

