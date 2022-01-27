Menu
2010 Ford Ranger

114,636 KM

Details Description Features

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Groh Motors Ltd.

519-653-3112

SPORT

Location

Groh Motors Ltd.

678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6

519-653-3112

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

114,636KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 8156926
  • VIN: 1FTLR4FE9APA47257

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 114,636 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax    No reported accidents

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player

