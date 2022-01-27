$13,900+ tax & licensing
$13,900
+ taxes & licensing
Groh Motors Ltd.
519-653-3112
2010 Ford Ranger
SPORT
Location
678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
114,636KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8156926
- VIN: 1FTLR4FE9APA47257
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 114,636 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean Carfax No reported accidents
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
