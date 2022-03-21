Menu
2010 Ford Ranger

152,289 KM

Details Description Features

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Groh Motors Ltd.

519-653-3112

2010 Ford Ranger

2010 Ford Ranger

SPORT

2010 Ford Ranger

SPORT

Location

Groh Motors Ltd.

678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6

519-653-3112

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

152,289KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8691479
  VIN: 1FTKR4EE4APA76727

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 152,289 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent Condition         Well Undercoated

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

Groh Motors Ltd.

Groh Motors Ltd.

678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6

