$11,900+ tax & licensing
$11,900
+ taxes & licensing
2010 Ford Ranger
SPORT
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
152,289KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8691479
- VIN: 1FTKR4EE4APA76727
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 152,289 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent Condition Well Undercoated
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
