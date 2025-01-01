2010 GMC Sierra 1500

Menu
Have a look at this GMC Sierra 4x4 SLT. This truck is in great shape inside and out and runs and drives great. Equipped with a nice selection of options like keyless entry, power drivers seat, windows and locks, steering wheel controls and remote start just to name a few.  This 4x4 extended cab Sierra is powered by the 5.3 litre engine and it runs strong. If this truck sounds like what youre looking for, you definitely need to book a time to see it. Dont hesitate to call now before its gone.  

Truck is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes, OMVIC fee and licensing are extra. 

Registered dealer
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N Cambridge
519-242-6485

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
235,241KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTSKWE33AZ116864

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 235,241 KM

Vehicle Description

Have a look at this GMC Sierra 4x4 SLT. This truck is in great shape inside and out and runs and drives great. Equipped with a nice selection of options like keyless entry, power drivers seat, windows and locks, steering wheel controls and remote start just to name a few.  This 4x4 extended cab Sierra is powered by the 5.3 litre engine and it runs strong. If this truck sounds like what you're looking for, you definitely need to book a time to see it. Don't hesitate to call now before it's gone.  
Truck is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes, OMVIC fee and licensing are extra. 
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
519-242-6485

