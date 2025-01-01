$12,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2010 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT
Location
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
519-242-6485
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
235,241KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTSKWE33AZ116864
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 235,241 KM
Vehicle Description
Have a look at this GMC Sierra 4x4 SLT. This truck is in great shape inside and out and runs and drives great. Equipped with a nice selection of options like keyless entry, power drivers seat, windows and locks, steering wheel controls and remote start just to name a few. This 4x4 extended cab Sierra is powered by the 5.3 litre engine and it runs strong. If this truck sounds like what you're looking for, you definitely need to book a time to see it. Don't hesitate to call now before it's gone.
Truck is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes, OMVIC fee and licensing are extra.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Email Ventoso Motor Products
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-242-XXXX(click to show)
