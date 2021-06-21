Menu
2010 GMC Sierra 1500

178,266 KM

Details Features

$16,989

+ tax & licensing
$16,989

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Toyota

519-653-7030

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

SL NEVADA EDITION

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

SL NEVADA EDITION

Location

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-7030

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$16,989

+ taxes & licensing

178,266KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7345436
  • Stock #: 2101901
  • VIN: 3GTRKUEA5AG254522

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2101901
  • Mileage 178,266 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cambridge Toyota

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

