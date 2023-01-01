Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Honda Civic

137,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,490

+ taxes & licensing

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

Contact Seller
2010 Honda Civic

2010 Honda Civic

Sport 1.8L/SUNROOF/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Honda Civic

Sport 1.8L/SUNROOF/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED

Location

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

  1. 1694912552
  2. 1694912553
  3. 1694912553
  4. 1694912560
  5. 1694912564
  6. 1694912562
  7. 1694912558
  8. 1694912563
  9. 1694912563
  10. 1694912560
  11. 1694912563
  12. 1694912557
  13. 1694912563
  14. 1694912556
  15. 1694912560
  16. 1694912562
  17. 1694912558
  18. 1694912564
  19. 1694912558
  20. 1694912557
  21. 1694912558
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$10,490

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
137,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10431375

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 137,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED - LOW KMS - CRUISE CONTROL - POWER WINDOWS, DOOR, MIRRORS, TRUNK - A/C - SUNROOF - NO ACCIDENTS -

WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS 

WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From A&S Prestige Auto Sales

2016 Mazda MAZDA5 GS...
 123,000 KM
$15,990 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Elantra...
 89,000 KM
$15,490 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Rio EX/1.6L...
 46,000 KM
$14,990 + tax & lic

Email A&S Prestige Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A&S Prestige Auto Sales

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

Call Dealer

519-267-XXXX

(click to show)

519-267-8448

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory