Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Honda Civic

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Honda Civic

Sport

Location

Ventoso Motor Products

362 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

  1. 1582140185
  2. 1582140185
  3. 1582140185
  4. 1582140185
  5. 1582140185
  6. 1582140185
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 166,900KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4610790
  • VIN: 2HGFA1F67AH003596
Exterior Colour
Pewter
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Here’s a nice clean one owner 4 door civic with low mileage. Clean carfax with no accidents reported. Hurry in for this one before it’s gone. We price our cars below our competitors so you know it’s the best price going. Car is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Registered dealer
Ventoso Motor Products
362 Dundas St N Cambridge
519-242-6485
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ventoso Motor Products

2016 Honda Pilot
 144,800 KM
$24,985 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Fiesta
 0 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2003 Mercedes-Benz C...
 79,128 KM
$4,595 + tax & lic
Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

362 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-242-XXXX

(click to show)

519-242-6485

Send A Message