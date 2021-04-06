Menu
2010 Honda Civic

278,338 KM

Details

$1,850

+ tax & licensing
$1,850

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2010 Honda Civic

2010 Honda Civic

Sport

2010 Honda Civic

Sport

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$1,850

+ taxes & licensing

278,338KM
Used
As Is Condition
  Listing ID: 6967751
  VIN: 2HGFA1E67AH033053

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 278,338 KM

Vehicle Description

*** AS IS *** SUNROOF *** AC *** HEATED MIRRORS *** MANUAL TRANSMISSION *** CRUISE CONTROL ***

OMVIC REQUIRES ALL DEALERS TO PUT THIS STATEMENT ON ASIS VEHICLES

“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Sun/Moonroof

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

