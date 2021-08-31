2010 Honda Civic

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $7,990 + taxes & licensing 9 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8033851

8033851 VIN: 2HGFA1E49AH006371

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 96,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player

