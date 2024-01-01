$9,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2010 Honda CR-V
LX 4WD 5-Speed AT
2010 Honda CR-V
LX 4WD 5-Speed AT
Location
Werner's Auto Sales & Service
78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
519-621-7711
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
176,987KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5J6RE4H39AL821025
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 176,987 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Werner's Auto Sales & Service
2013 Acura ILX 6-Spd MT w/ Premium Package 243,243 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan NV200 SV 133,134 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Jetta SE 5M 130,590 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Werner's Auto Sales & Service
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Werner's Auto Sales & Service
78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-621-XXXX(click to show)
519-621-7711
Alternate Numbers1-877-621-7117
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Werner's Auto Sales & Service
519-621-7711
2010 Honda CR-V