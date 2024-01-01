Menu
<p>LOW  KILOMETERS     One Owner     No reported accidents</p>

2010 Hyundai Accent

42,903 KM

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
2010 Hyundai Accent

L

2010 Hyundai Accent

L

Groh Motors Ltd.

678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6

519-653-3112

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

42,903KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHCN4BC1AU390450

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 42,903 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW  KILOMETERS     One Owner     No reported accidents

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Groh Motors Ltd.

Groh Motors Ltd.

678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6

519-653-3112

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Groh Motors Ltd.

519-653-3112

2010 Hyundai Accent