$8,900+ tax & licensing
2010 Hyundai Accent
L
2010 Hyundai Accent
L
Groh Motors Ltd.
678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6
519-653-3112
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,900
+ taxes & licensing
42,903KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHCN4BC1AU390450
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 42,903 KM
LOW KILOMETERS One Owner No reported accidents
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Groh Motors Ltd.
678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6
519-653-3112
Alternate Numbers519-240-9554
