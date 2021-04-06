2010 Hyundai Accent

Sale $6,500 + taxes & licensing 7 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6966242

6966242 Stock #: 21N6856

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Orange

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 21N6856

Mileage 71,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.