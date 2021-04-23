Menu
2010 Hyundai Elantra

189,261 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Mall

519-650-0326

GLS

Location

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

189,261KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7007015
  • VIN: KMHDT4BD4AU118705

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 189,261 KM

Vehicle Description

* Elantra GLS * 5 Speed Manual * AM/FM/CD/Aux * Manual Locks * Manual Rear Windows * Manual Mirrors * 12V DC Outlet * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * Black Cloth Seat * Manual Folding Mirrors * Climate Control *

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

