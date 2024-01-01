Menu
SAFETY INCLUDED - SERVICE RECORDS ON CARFAX REPORT - LOW KILOMETERS - HEATED SEATS - POWER DRIVER SEAT, WINDOWS, LOCKS, MIRRORS - SUNROOF - CRUISE CONTROL - 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS 

WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

146,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL w/Sport FWD 4dr V6 Auto 3.5L/SUNROOF/CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL w/Sport FWD 4dr V6 Auto 3.5L/SUNROOF/CERTIFIED

Location

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
146,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED - SERVICE RECORDS ON CARFAX REPORT - LOW KILOMETERS - HEATED SEATS - POWER DRIVER SEAT, WINDOWS, LOCKS, MIRRORS - SUNROOF - CRUISE CONTROL - 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS 

WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email A&S Prestige Auto Sales

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-267-8448

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,490

+ taxes & licensing

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

Contact Seller
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe