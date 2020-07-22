2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
It has 180766 KMS and the asking price is $5699 + Licensing Fee + HST
Car advantages:
5 passenger, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD, Cruise control, Fog lights, Hardtop, Heated Mirrors, MP3 Capability, Power Driver Seat, Keyless Entry, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Power Windows, Rear Wiper, Roof Rack, Sun Roof, Tilt Wheel, Traction Control , Trailer Hitch and Warranty Book.
Come see us today at Roxy Auto Inc and relish in a test drive of your preferred car
· Engine: 2.4 L 4 Cylinder Gasoline Fuel
· Interior Colour: Grey
· Exterior Colour: Black
· Front Wheel Drive
· Automatic Transmission
Lubrico warranty available up to 2 years
CarProof/Fax is available in person, a copy will be given when the car is sold.
Come visit us at:
130-115 Christopher Dr Cambridge Ontario, N1R 4S1
Hours: Monday-Friday 10am-5pm Saturday 11 pm – 4 pm
Give us a call: 519-267-9444
Email us at: roxyauto@hotmail.com
