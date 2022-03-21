$9,995+ tax & licensing
Eagle Auto Sales
519-998-3156
2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee
3.7L V6 - Limited
Location
165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
116,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8762027
- VIN: 1J4PR5GK6AC123904
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 116,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE LIMITED
116000KM....LOW KMS!!!
3.7L V6 ENGINE
4x4
BACKUP CAMERA
LEATHER SEATS
18" ALLOY WHEELS
$9995 CERTIFIED + TAX
WWW.EAGLEAUTOSALES.CA
VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO CHECK AVAILABILITY
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
