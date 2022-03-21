Menu
2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee

116,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Sales

519-998-3156

2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee

3.7L V6 - Limited

2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee

3.7L V6 - Limited

Location

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

116,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8762027
  • VIN: 1J4PR5GK6AC123904

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 116,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE LIMITED

116000KM....LOW KMS!!!

3.7L V6 ENGINE

4x4

BACKUP CAMERA

LEATHER SEATS

18" ALLOY WHEELS

 

$9995 CERTIFIED + TAX

 

EAGLE AUTO SALES

519-998-3156

WWW.EAGLEAUTOSALES.CA

 

VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO CHECK AVAILABILITY 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage

Eagle Auto Sales

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

