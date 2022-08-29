2010 Jeep Wrangler

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $16,990 + taxes & licensing 1 4 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9299581

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 146,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Soft Top Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.