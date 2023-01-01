Menu
2010 Jeep Wrangler

170,000 KM

$18,990

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

2010 Jeep Wrangler

2010 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara/4X4/3.8L/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS

2010 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara/4X4/3.8L/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

170,000KM
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED - NO ACCIDENTS - ONE OWNER - VERY CLEAN - LOW KILOMETERS -

WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS -

WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Windows

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

