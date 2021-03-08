Menu
2010 Lexus IS 250

173,939 KM

Details Description Features

$7,000

+ tax & licensing
Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

LEATHER / ROOF / 173,939 KM

LEATHER / ROOF / 173,939 KM

Location

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

173,939KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 6658148
  • VIN: JTHCF5C23A2034122

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 173,939 KM

Vehicle Description

*** LEATHER *** SUNROOF *** AWD *** HTD SEATS *** POWER GROUP *** KEYLESS ENTRY *** LOADED *** ONLY 173,939 KM *** Omvic makes all dealers post this statement on AS-IS vehicles

“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.

PLEASE READ OUR POLICY FOR AS IS VEHICLES BELOW

WE ARE OFFERING OUR LOWEST POSSIBBLE NO HAGGLE PRICE

NO TEST DRIVES ON AS IS VEHICLES

UNLESS OTHERWISE STATED THE VEHCIELS WERE NOT INSPECTED, AND WE DO NOT KNOW WHAT WOULD BE REQUIRED, OR EVEN IF THEY CAN BE SAFTIED

WE DO NOT ACCEPT DEPOSITS TO HOLD THE VEHICLE

WE STRONGLY RECOMMMEND YOU HAVE THE VEHCILES INSPECTED AT A THIRD PARTY SHOP BEFORE YOU PURCHASE.  WE CAN ARRANGE TO HAVE THE VEHICLE DROPPED OFF AT A LOCAL CAMBRIDGE SHOP AT YOUR COST

NO SAME DAY PICK UPS FOR NON DEALER BUYERS.  WE CAN GET TEMP PLATES FROM THE MINISTRY WITHIN 2 BUSINESS DAYS

REGARDLESS WETHER OR NOT THE VEHICLES IS BEING EXPORTED WE WILL NOT UNDER ANY CIRUMSTANES NOT CHARGE TAX

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

