<div>Wow!!! If youre looking for luxury at an everyday driver price, you just found the needle in a hay stack. This LS460 is so loaded with options you have to see it to believe it.  To top it off it runs and drives perfectly. This car has to be seen to be appreciated. Make an appointment and come down and check it out. Touch all the features and feel the luxury. You wont believe it.  Hurry in before its gone.  </div><div><br></div><div>Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra. </div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;><br></span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>Registered dealer </span></div><div>Ventoso Motor Products</div><div>335 Dundas St N Cambridge</div><div>519-242-6485</div>

2010 Lexus LS 460

293,443 KM

$12,499

+ tax & licensing
2010 Lexus LS 460

SWB

12297501

2010 Lexus LS 460

SWB

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
293,443KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTHCL5EF8A5007389

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 293,443 KM

Wow!!! If you're looking for luxury at an everyday driver price, you just found the needle in a hay stack. This LS460 is so loaded with options you have to see it to believe it.  To top it off it runs and drives perfectly. This car has to be seen to be appreciated. Make an appointment and come down and check it out. Touch all the features and feel the luxury. You won't believe it.  Hurry in before it's gone.  
Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra. 
Registered dealer Ventoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Wheel Locks
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Automatic Parking

Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
$12,499

+ taxes & licensing

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

2010 Lexus LS 460