Menu
Account
Sign In
2010 Lexus RX50 AWD <br/> 3.5L V6 Engine <br/> <br/> <br/> One Owner!! No Accidents!! <br/> <br/> <br/> Keyless entry <br/> Push to start <br/> Back up camera <br/> Roof rails <br/> Sunroof <br/> <br/> <br/> Financing Available! <br/> Extended Warranty Available! <br/> Vehicle is sold certified! <br/>

2010 Lexus RX 350

116,937 KM

Details Description

$15,795

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Lexus RX 350

AWD *CERTIFIED*

Watch This Vehicle
12432109

2010 Lexus RX 350

AWD *CERTIFIED*

Location

Baaz Motorsports

315 Elgin St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 7H9

647-739-9239

  1. 12432109
  2. 12432109
  3. 12432109
  4. 12432109
  5. 12432109
  6. 12432109
  7. 12432109
Contact Seller

$15,795

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
116,937KM
VIN 2T2BK1BA8AC056575

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 116,937 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Lexus RX50 AWD
3.5L V6 Engine


One Owner!! No Accidents!!


Keyless entry
Push to start
Back up camera
Roof rails
Sunroof


Financing Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Vehicle is sold certified!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Baaz Motorsports

Used 2012 BMW 1 Series 135i *CERTIFIED* for sale in Cambridge, ON
2012 BMW 1 Series 135i *CERTIFIED* 105,973 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Toyota Camry LE *CERTIFIED* for sale in Cambridge, ON
2010 Toyota Camry LE *CERTIFIED* 155,897 KM $10,495 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline+ *CERTIFIED* for sale in Cambridge, ON
2015 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline+ *CERTIFIED* 106,737 KM $12,495 + tax & lic

Email Baaz Motorsports

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Baaz Motorsports

Baaz Motorsports

315 Elgin St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 7H9

Call Dealer

647-739-XXXX

(click to show)

647-739-9239

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,795

+ taxes & licensing

Baaz Motorsports

647-739-9239

Contact Seller
2010 Lexus RX 350