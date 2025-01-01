$15,795+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2010 Lexus RX 350
AWD *CERTIFIED*
Location
Baaz Motorsports
315 Elgin St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 7H9
647-739-9239
$15,795
+ taxes & licensing
Used
116,937KM
VIN 2T2BK1BA8AC056575
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 116,937 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Lexus RX50 AWD
3.5L V6 Engine
One Owner!! No Accidents!!
Keyless entry
Push to start
Back up camera
Roof rails
Sunroof
Financing Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Vehicle is sold certified!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
